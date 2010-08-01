Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Used sea doo or yamaha jet boats, are they any good or should i stay away? #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2005 Location Holland Europe Posts 666 Used sea doo or yamaha jet boats, are they any good or should i stay away? I turn 51 this summer, and my back is worn, so i start to think about to stop riding jetski's and buy a jetboat next year, but a dude overhere

told me not to buy a used sea doo or yamaha jetboat, because the engines don't last long he said, because the boats are too heavy for those

engines. So i like to hear some more people who know more about those jetboats, so does anyone knows if they are that bad or not?

I'm want to spend about 10k for a used one, but what can i expect for that kind of money? And i do wrench on cars al day, so i don't

want to spend my free time on fixing engines while i'm on the beach, so should i walk away or are there any boats under 10k that

