I turn 51 this summer, and my back is worn, so i start to think about to stop riding jetski's and buy a jetboat next year, but a dude overhere
told me not to buy a used sea doo or yamaha jetboat, because the engines don't last long he said, because the boats are too heavy for those
engines. So i like to hear some more people who know more about those jetboats, so does anyone knows if they are that bad or not?
I'm want to spend about 10k for a used one, but what can i expect for that kind of money? And i do wrench on cars al day, so i don't
want to spend my free time on fixing engines while i'm on the beach, so should i walk away or are there any boats under 10k that
i could buy without getting nightmares or burn a deep hole in my pockets?