Hi Guys just wanna say hello, i have been floating around here for a little bit. Im a new owner ok new to me lol

Got me a YAMAHA 94 Waverunner III gp 700 in super super mint condition.

Id guess way less then 50HRS its in show room condition so stoked. It belonged to a good friend of mine (grandfathers cottage toy)

i spent a little time on it back in the 90s but its been always in the garage zero sign of wear

Im a tech by trade so i got some know how and hopefully i can help others out as i learn also, have went over through the entire machine lubed everything ckd hoses and tie straps and replaced what was needed.

Fuel tank i removed and flushed out (looked like ice tea inside) incl lines, new filt,plugs,flush and fill oil, serviced intermediate shaft bearing, new batt top of the line interstate, just waiting for the oil level sight glass/pvc tube to come in.

I had it running but not in water yet, hopefully carb will be ok with new fresh gass through it and some inj cleaner. It has to be at least 10 years since it seen water.

My new toy

