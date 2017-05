Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jacobs PJS 550 replica build #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2004 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 47 Posts 81 Jacobs PJS 550 replica build I've made the trek down from manitoba Canada to Havasu 11 times, most of them through the hey days of the 1990's and I've wanted a Jacobs ski for over 20 years. I picked up another 550 project and thought a replica (ish) would be in order. This is how she started out. Attached Images IMG_20151123_223205.jpg (1.66 MB, 5 views)

IMG_20151123_223205.jpg (1.66 MB, 5 views) IMG_20151123_222950.jpg (1.65 MB, 5 views) 93 Waveblaster

91 Kawi 550sx

94 Kawi 550sx

05 Kawi 800sxr (sold)

2000 superjet

06 Yamaha fxho cruiser Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules