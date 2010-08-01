Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Start button is pushed in - Anyone know an easy fix? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location California Posts 15 Start button is pushed in - Anyone know an easy fix? I have a Seadoo Wake with a pushed in start button. It just stays pushed in about 90% of the way. I can still use it, but it sometimes takes a little finesse to get it working. I'm concerned if I don't fix it soon, it will get to the point it won't work at all.



Does anyone have any ideas on how to fix a pushed in start button? Do I need to replace it with a new one? Is that a complicated process to replace it entirely?



I've attached a picture although it's tough to tell from the picture.

IMG_4084.JPG



