Start button is pushed in - Anyone know an easy fix?
I have a Seadoo Wake with a pushed in start button. It just stays pushed in about 90% of the way. I can still use it, but it sometimes takes a little finesse to get it working. I'm concerned if I don't fix it soon, it will get to the point it won't work at all.
Does anyone have any ideas on how to fix a pushed in start button? Do I need to replace it with a new one? Is that a complicated process to replace it entirely?
I've attached a picture although it's tough to tell from the picture.
IMG_4084.JPG
Thanks in advance for any suggestions!!!!
