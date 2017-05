Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: wave blaster 1 project #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2004 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 47 Posts 81 wave blaster 1 project I picked up a 93 wave blaster in detroit lakes MN, pretty much stock, and will try and post my build from last year. Attached Images IMG_20150425_174100.jpg (1.51 MB, 9 views) 93 Waveblaster

06 Yamaha fxho cruiser #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2004 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 47 Posts 81 Re: wave blaster 1 project The ski looked decent in the photo but it was badly faded. i stripped it down and had my buddy Vic at Urban Auto paint it white. Attached Images IMG_20150508_205843.jpg (1.26 MB, 4 views)

IMG_20150508_205843.jpg (1.26 MB, 4 views) IMG_20150604_123114.jpg (1.21 MB, 5 views)

06 Yamaha fxho cruiser #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2004 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 47 Posts 81 Re: wave blaster 1 project I had only ridden a Blaster once in the mid 90's but thought it would be a fun project. I ordered an IPD graphics kit along with a Jettrim seat cover. Blowsion bars, custom grips, mats and miscellaneous part rounded out the project. Attached Images IMG_20150621_124643.jpg (1.60 MB, 5 views)

IMG_20150621_124643.jpg (1.60 MB, 5 views) IMG_20160717_140018.jpg (1.40 MB, 5 views)

06 Yamaha fxho cruiser #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2004 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 47 Posts 81 Re: wave blaster 1 project It has a prop, scoop grate, milled head and like Yamaha says...its a Blast to ride! Attached Images DSC00302.jpg (169.0 KB, 3 views)

DSC00302.jpg (169.0 KB, 3 views) P8110060.JPG (100.6 KB, 4 views)

P8110060.JPG (100.6 KB, 4 views) DSC00376.jpg (292.5 KB, 4 views)

