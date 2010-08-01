Thread: Yo, fukkers

I just bought new shoes.
I'm only here to make you mad
I'll tell your girl you said "hi".
Now I have to go change the caliper slides on my bike, to race Southwick in the AM. (I thought it was millville, but I was wrong)
But these shoes make my footsies feel good!
Last edited by whazguude; Today at 07:26 PM.
Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
Ha! That was fukking fast!
That what all the girls tell me !
Q: how long does it take to make a woman come?
A: who the fuk cares.
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Forum Rules