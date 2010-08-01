pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:15 PM #1
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,120

    96 Xp first time out this season

    It ran so strong I'm scared it's going to tear up. It's all stock w new wear ring and 180psi w valves down. It did kill some plugs and all we had were less ****ty plugs and it would foul them if you ****ed around. It's rich on the pilot, double cylcles down low some, esp with old plugs. Still, ran sooper strong today, gtx155 was dead even up top.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:15 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,120

    Re: 96 Xp first time out this season

    I really love these lil 787 x4s
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 