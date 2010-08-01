|
|
96 Xp first time out this season
It ran so strong I'm scared it's going to tear up. It's all stock w new wear ring and 180psi w valves down. It did kill some plugs and all we had were less ****ty plugs and it would foul them if you ****ed around. It's rich on the pilot, double cylcles down low some, esp with old plugs. Still, ran sooper strong today, gtx155 was dead even up top.
Re: 96 Xp first time out this season
I really love these lil 787 x4s
