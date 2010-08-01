|
|
Wtb 650 Kawasaki aftermarket head
I want to buy an aftermarket head for my 650 Kawasaki. I want one that is able to run on pump gas.
Re: Wtb 650 Kawasaki aftermarket head
I recommend you to stay away from Ocean Pro heads.
Bill M
