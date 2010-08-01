pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:55 PM #1
    Daren35
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Chardon
    Age
    22
    Posts
    109

    Wtb 650 Kawasaki aftermarket head

    I want to buy an aftermarket head for my 650 Kawasaki. I want one that is able to run on pump gas.
  2. Today, 04:22 PM #2
    wmazz
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,134
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Wtb 650 Kawasaki aftermarket head

    I recommend you to stay away from Ocean Pro heads.


    Bill M
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


