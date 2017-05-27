Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 100 STX DI Fuel Pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location TX Age 34 Posts 1 2003 100 STX DI Fuel Pump My jet ski wouldn't start after sitting all winter. So after troubleshooting I decided it was the fuel pump, it's getting power but not pumping any fuel. When I pulled the fuel pump I noticed the housing/mount was rusty (see attached image). The rust is really limited to the fuel pump which is being replaced and the mount pictured. The lines and top part is free from rust and sturdy. The entire mount/fuel pump is about $400 while the fuel pump alone is $40. Can I just clean the rust off the mount and reuse it or will I be in the same situation in a few months? After cleaning all the rust off is there something I can coat it with to preventing it rusting again? Basically I'm trying to see if I can get away with not replacing the entire thing. Thanks for your input.

