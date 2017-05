Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Reed Valves #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Lansing, MI Age 35 Posts 432 Reed Valves Do the reed valves not have a gasket between the engine case and read valve? I see there is a gasket for the reed valve between the intake manifold and reed valve assembly but I can't find anything on if there is a gasket between the engine case and reed valve. I'm reluctant to assembly these without a gasket as I don't think it will see between the engine case and reed valve. I couldn't find anything on the parts diagram or workshop manual.



Thanks

PS:Ski is a 97 Daytona 1000

Yes you need a gasket in front of and behind the the reed cage. What gasket kit did you order?

