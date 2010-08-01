|
HELP PLEASE 1999 kawi 1100 skipping wet plug
just put in water ran fine last year, front plug wet cleaned, swapped out with rear plug started up plenty of power started skipping after 20 seconds pulled front plug wet again . any idea this machine has low hours not beat to death fresh water only just above 100 hours . thank you for reading and any help thanks JP
