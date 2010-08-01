Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Limited 48mph 650sx? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2014 Location Fort Mohave, Arizona Age 29 Posts 149 Limited 48mph 650sx? Looking to try and hit the 48mph mark on pump gas (91/92 octane) without any case or cylinder porting. Is this a possible feat? I've looked over groupk's restomod on the limited ported sleeper (46-47mph) and modified F650 on pump and on race fuel (50.2mph-51.6ph), and have also looked over Wild Bill Pointers 1991/92 limited setup (48mph) against his modified ported setup, both on race fuel (51mph). Wild Bill's limited setup was running race fuel with 200psi compression and it's stated he was around 48mph. With the mods listed below, what impeller is going to be the best bet for top end to get into the high 40s, also would I be better running a smaller nozzle rather than the 87mm Ocean Pro reduction nozzle. In the process of rebuilding the pump and want to make sure I get the right impeller on there for top end. Wild Bill was running a Skat 15.5 while the groupk restomod states that it was running a modified Solas KA-SC-I.



Milled Head 180psi

Westcoast Red-E-Made SBN 44 150/120 2.0 Black Spring

Westcoast Intake/Exhaust Manifolds

Lightened Flywheel (0.625lbs taken off)

650sx Factory Head pipe and chamber

3 degree advanced timing

Aluminum Pole

Deep intake grate

Rider 180lbs



I have a Solas KA-SC-A and a Skat 16



1989 650sx Limited: Factory Pipe/Chamber, Westcoast exhaust manifold, Westcoast Waterbox, Westcoat extended gas tank, Westcoast stainless fuel pickups, Westcoast deep intake grate, Westcoast Flame Arrestor, Westcoast Intake, Westcoast Red-E-Made SBN44, Solas 13/18, Ocean pro extended ride plate skegged, Ocean pro reduction nozzle, Ocean pro steering nozzle, MMF Aluminum Pole, L&S quick steer, PJS start/stop, PJS oil block off, JRE crankcase block off, Wet Wolf pump cone

