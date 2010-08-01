Looking to try and hit the 48mph mark on pump gas (91/92 octane) without any case or cylinder porting. Is this a possible feat? I've looked over groupk's restomod on the limited ported sleeper (46-47mph) and modified F650 on pump and on race fuel (50.2mph-51.6ph), and have also looked over Wild Bill Pointers 1991/92 limited setup (48mph) against his modified ported setup, both on race fuel (51mph). Wild Bill's limited setup was running race fuel with 200psi compression and it's stated he was around 48mph. With the mods listed below, what impeller is going to be the best bet for top end to get into the high 40s, also would I be better running a smaller nozzle rather than the 87mm Ocean Pro reduction nozzle. In the process of rebuilding the pump and want to make sure I get the right impeller on there for top end. Wild Bill was running a Skat 15.5 while the groupk restomod states that it was running a modified Solas KA-SC-I.
Milled Head 180psi
Westcoast Red-E-Made SBN 44 150/120 2.0 Black Spring
Westcoast Intake/Exhaust Manifolds
Lightened Flywheel (0.625lbs taken off)
650sx Factory Head pipe and chamber
3 degree advanced timing
Aluminum Pole
Deep intake grate
Rider 180lbs
I have a Solas KA-SC-A and a Skat 16
wild bill.jpg