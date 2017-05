Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Need help 1998 seadoo gtx limited low rpms #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ohio Age 34 Posts 4 Need help 1998 seadoo gtx limited low rpms Hello im new here. Having an issue with my 98 gtxl I had it out last weekend and it ran perfectly fine for about 2 hours then all of a sudden only ran at 3500 RPMs at WOT, would stall out if I pushed on the throttle. Any ideas. Has new fuel lines. Other than that its stock. PLEASE HELP! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 204 Re: Need help 1998 seadoo gtx limited low rpms Change spark plugs first and also check compression.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

'00 Seadoo XP #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ohio Age 34 Posts 4 Re: Need help 1998 seadoo gtx limited low rpms Sorry forgot to mention They have been changed and compression is 125 in each #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 204 Re: Need help 1998 seadoo gtx limited low rpms Does it act like it's hitting a rev limited? If so, that's typically the rectifier.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

But if it was a rev limiter wouldn't it regulate the RPMs Out of Water also because Out of Water it'll get it between 6 and 7000

