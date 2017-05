Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: wtb 95-08 superjet mid shaft/housing #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Maine Age 33 Posts 103 wtb 95-08 superjet mid shaft/housing checking here before i hit up ebay SN SJ, 61x/62t, dual sudco 42's, riva red, prop/intake/quad fin.

SN SJ, 6m6, poor mans b pipe, footholds, prop.

85 js550, half pipe, sbn, prop/intake/plate.

90 wavejammer "the giraffe"

2000 Moomba Boomerang, indmar 325hp 5.7 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules