02 gtx 4tec not turning over
2002 gtx 4tec.
I can use jumper cabled to go right to ground and starter and it turns over fine. With handlebar switch nothing. I get two beeps with the key and it reads it fine. I tested handlebar switch and it's good. I replaced the relay with new. Checked all fused. Cleaned the ground. I don't even get a clock from relay. I think it's something between relay and handle bar switch.
Any help please ?
Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over
yep. sounds like a bad connection somewhere. I assume you meant "click" from relay. try testing the solenoid (relay) by itself on your battery or external power supply if you have one. Break out the volt meter and start testing all cables starting from +ve terminal .
Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over
Solenoid has four electrical male posts on it. I need a wiring diagram or something
Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over
gtxsol.jpg
Is this yours?
Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over
Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over
Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over
