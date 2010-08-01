Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 31 Posts 589 02 gtx 4tec not turning over 2002 gtx 4tec.



I can use jumper cabled to go right to ground and starter and it turns over fine. With handlebar switch nothing. I get two beeps with the key and it reads it fine. I tested handlebar switch and it's good. I replaced the relay with new. Checked all fused. Cleaned the ground. I don't even get a clock from relay. I think it's something between relay and handle bar switch.





Any help please ? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ottawa Canada Posts 21 Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over yep. sounds like a bad connection somewhere. I assume you meant "click" from relay. try testing the solenoid (relay) by itself on your battery or external power supply if you have one. Break out the volt meter and start testing all cables starting from +ve terminal . #3 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 31 Posts 589 Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over Solenoid has four electrical male posts on it. I need a wiring diagram or something #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ottawa Canada Posts 21 Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over gtxsol.jpg



Is this yours? #5 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location CT Age 31 Posts 589 Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over Nope #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ottawa Canada Posts 21 Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over relay.jpg



This one?

