  1. Today, 05:57 PM #1
    pucoa1
    02 gtx 4tec not turning over

    2002 gtx 4tec.

    I can use jumper cabled to go right to ground and starter and it turns over fine. With handlebar switch nothing. I get two beeps with the key and it reads it fine. I tested handlebar switch and it's good. I replaced the relay with new. Checked all fused. Cleaned the ground. I don't even get a clock from relay. I think it's something between relay and handle bar switch.


    Any help please ?
  2. Today, 06:22 PM #2
    ccm
    Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over

    yep. sounds like a bad connection somewhere. I assume you meant "click" from relay. try testing the solenoid (relay) by itself on your battery or external power supply if you have one. Break out the volt meter and start testing all cables starting from +ve terminal .
  3. Today, 07:24 PM #3
    pucoa1
    Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over

    Solenoid has four electrical male posts on it. I need a wiring diagram or something
  4. Today, 07:46 PM #4
    ccm
    Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over

    gtxsol.jpg

    Is this yours?
  5. Today, 08:41 PM #5
    pucoa1
    Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over

    Nope
  6. Today, 09:00 PM #6
    ccm
    Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over

    relay.jpg

    This one?
  7. Today, 09:05 PM #7
    pucoa1
    Re: 02 gtx 4tec not turning over

    Yes
