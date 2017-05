Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: HX waterbox in a X2 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 411 HX waterbox in a X2 I'm putting a seadoo hx waterbox in my X2 and am not sure what is the inlet and outlet. It has top and bottom stamped into it but since I didn't remove it from the hx and can't find any pictures I'm not sure how it was mounted in the seadoo. Any seado experts here? 91 super couch

88 550 RC-520 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 411 Re: HX waterbox in a X2 Attachment 524286here is the box 91 super couch

88 550 RC-520 #3 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2010 Location Far Away From You Age 53 Posts 1,761 Re: HX waterbox in a X2 if it is stamped top and bottom what is the question ... See di46 drink. ..... See di46 drive. ..... Don't be a di46. ..... #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 411 Re: HX waterbox in a X2 Originally Posted by RacerX2 Originally Posted by if it is stamped top and bottom what is the question 91 super couch

95-97 HX purple water box - in the Bottom out The Top !











97 - white - in the Top out the Bottom

97 - white - in the Top out the Bottom





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #7 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 411 Re: HX waterbox in a X2 Thank you.

So it is opposite of X2. Should I flip it over or get creative with the hoses?

I've read about people using these on x2s but they never posted much detail 91 super couch

Some people run them however they feel & it's believed that they were setup on the HX in proper orientation to limit water back flowing into the engine. Just put the Btm up & with the correct size hoses it should fit in your X2 , no need to get crazy with the hoses





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #9 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 411 Re: HX waterbox in a X2 Thats what I wanted to hear. Thanks again Last edited by dose; Today at 05:46 PM . 91 super couch

Your welcome





