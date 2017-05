Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: HELP PLEASE 1100 kawi skipping engine front plug wet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location lakeville mass Posts 1 HELP PLEASE 1100 kawi skipping engine front plug wet engine skipping check plugs front plug wet cleaned and swap plugs from rear to front started up good power and started to skip again . did this all over again ran fine started to skip wet plug .Any clue plug wire ????? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ottawa Canada Posts 10 Re: HELP PLEASE 1100 kawi skipping engine front plug wet possibly. do you have a way to test those plug wires? plug/boot tester? Timing gun would work too. sounds like that cylinder is running a little rich but I would start by making sure the plugs and wires are ok first. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,278 Re: HELP PLEASE 1100 kawi skipping engine front plug wet First, I have no clue what skipping is.





A wet plug will say "hey buddy, I'm gettin fuel, but no spark".





Remove the boot, and cut the plug wire back 1/4". Reinstall the boot, and see what happens.



Lot's of other questions, but try that.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



