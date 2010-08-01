Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Engine filling with gas #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location AL Posts 3 Engine filling with gas Went to crank my 96 ZXI 1100 last week and it was loaded up and raw fuel was coming out of the exhaust. Once it was cleared out it was fine. I'm assuming the needle and seat is leaking. What confused me was it cranked fine yesterday, then I turned the fuel off. Tried to crank it today and it was loaded up with fuel coming out the exhaust again. Why would it do this with the fuel off? Also is there any other reason it would fill with fuel besides leaking needle and seat? Thanks



Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ottawa Canada Posts 10 Re: Engine filling with gas How much fuel are you talking about? If it's coming out of the exhaust, then un-burnt fuel is getting sent through the valve. It's normal to get some of this depending on where the engine last stopped/started in the firing sequence. First I would check your spark plugs. If one looks fouled, then you probably have a carb problem. Also do a compression test to rule that out. This would be a good start. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,065 Re: Engine filling with gas guessing the one way check valve @ the tank is malfunctioning and the tank is overpressurizing causing the needle and seat to pop,



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,278 Re: Engine filling with gas Use an open flame torch to test for fuel vapor. Easiest way.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 409 Re: Engine filling with gas I think the fuel tank vent check valve is to allow air IN to the tank to prevent vapor lock and tank collapse as the fuel level draws down...



If the fuel tank internal pressure goes up due to heat and vapor pressure, the fuel pressure against the fuel pet**** valve and the carbs will also increase.



I would completely rebuild the Keihin(?) carburetors (and the accelerator/external fuel pump, if it has one).



#6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,278 Re: Engine filling with gas ...and always have open flame in close proximity.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#7 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 409 Re: Engine filling with gas Just an FYI for the OP, whazguude makes a good point about how dangerous this fuel flooding condition is.



Please get this fixed quickly or hire a competent mechanic to do the repairs.



Literally an IED... Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 02:30 PM . #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,278 Re: Engine filling with gas Spark from battery cables or ignition can blow your a$$ up, too.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



