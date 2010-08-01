pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. Today, 01:32 PM #1
    RideFlyDive
    RideFlyDive is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    AL
    Posts
    3

    Engine filling with gas

    Went to crank my 96 ZXI 1100 last week and it was loaded up and raw fuel was coming out of the exhaust. Once it was cleared out it was fine. I'm assuming the needle and seat is leaking. What confused me was it cranked fine yesterday, then I turned the fuel off. Tried to crank it today and it was loaded up with fuel coming out the exhaust again. Why would it do this with the fuel off? Also is there any other reason it would fill with fuel besides leaking needle and seat? Thanks

    Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:43 PM #2
    ccm
    ccm is online now
    PWCToday Newbie ccm's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Ottawa Canada
    Posts
    10

    Re: Engine filling with gas

    How much fuel are you talking about? If it's coming out of the exhaust, then un-burnt fuel is getting sent through the valve. It's normal to get some of this depending on where the engine last stopped/started in the firing sequence. First I would check your spark plugs. If one looks fouled, then you probably have a carb problem. Also do a compression test to rule that out. This would be a good start.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:45 PM #3
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,065

    Re: Engine filling with gas

    guessing the one way check valve @ the tank is malfunctioning and the tank is overpressurizing causing the needle and seat to pop,
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:25 PM #4
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    5,278

    Re: Engine filling with gas

    Use an open flame torch to test for fuel vapor. Easiest way.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:25 PM #5
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    409

    Re: Engine filling with gas

    I think the fuel tank vent check valve is to allow air IN to the tank to prevent vapor lock and tank collapse as the fuel level draws down...

    If the fuel tank internal pressure goes up due to heat and vapor pressure, the fuel pressure against the fuel pet**** valve and the carbs will also increase.

    I would completely rebuild the Keihin(?) carburetors (and the accelerator/external fuel pump, if it has one).

    Also, test and replace fuel pet**** valve if needed.
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 02:26 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:27 PM #6
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    5,278

    Re: Engine filling with gas

    ...and always have open flame in close proximity.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 02:30 PM #7
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    409

    Re: Engine filling with gas

    Just an FYI for the OP, whazguude makes a good point about how dangerous this fuel flooding condition is.

    Please get this fixed quickly or hire a competent mechanic to do the repairs.

    Literally an IED...
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 02:30 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 02:32 PM #8
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    5,278

    Re: Engine filling with gas

    Spark from battery cables or ignition can blow your a$$ up, too.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests)

  1. SBrider,
  2. Sjorge3442,
  3. whazguude

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 