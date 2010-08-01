Went to crank my 96 ZXI 1100 last week and it was loaded up and raw fuel was coming out of the exhaust. Once it was cleared out it was fine. I'm assuming the needle and seat is leaking. What confused me was it cranked fine yesterday, then I turned the fuel off. Tried to crank it today and it was loaded up with fuel coming out the exhaust again. Why would it do this with the fuel off? Also is there any other reason it would fill with fuel besides leaking needle and seat? Thanks
