  Today, 12:19 PM #1
    airbats801
    airbats801 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    oregon
    Age
    36
    Posts
    77

    wave venture 700 bogs from a dig

    This problem developed last summer, and I never quite figured it out. Compression is good and even

    Basically it doesnt wanna take off from idle, bogs out, but if you choke it out it will take off good, and then you can shut the choke off, butt its barely faster than my waverunner 3 with a aftermarket prop. the fake speedo reads about 38

    I've chaned plugs multiple times.

    Is this a pop off problem? The ski ran great when I first bought it no issues, it just started developing this slowly and got worse. I've also redone all the fuel lines, there is no air leaks. I have not checked reeds, but I dont think its a reed issue?

    Really hoping someone can point me in the right direction. I wanna take it out this weekend, but id like to try and address the issue first. it rides pretty good once you get it going with the choke, but once you let off throttle slow down and try and re engage it will bog out until you choke it.
    91 wave runner lx protec head, flame arrestor, full pipe, stainless impeller, intake grate
    93 vxr
    95 wave runner 3 650
    95 wave venture 700
    88 js550 ride plate, intake grate.
    soon to be 91 sj
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:25 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,254

    Re: wave venture 700 bogs from a dig

    Sounds like typical dirty carbs or older carbs that are in need of rebuild. If it bogs from takeoff but gets better with choke, that's a lean hesitation in the low speed circuit. Which will also lean out the mixture throughout the whole rpm range and cause loss of top speed. You could burn it up if you keep riding it like this.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:46 PM #3
    ccm
    ccm is online now
    PWCToday Newbie ccm's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Ottawa Canada
    Posts
    10

    Re: wave venture 700 bogs from a dig

    Sounds like its time for carb rebuild. choking forces more gas through so you have a restriction. Not sure if you can get a kit in time for the weekend though. I wouldn't recommend trying to clean up the carb without a kit. It's probably a worn/failed spring or diaphragm anyhow. Plus, the gaskets often tear as you take it apart so it's best to just get the kits and do it correctly. You need 2 kits (dual carb).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
