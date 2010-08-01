Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: wave venture 700 bogs from a dig #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location oregon Age 36 Posts 77 wave venture 700 bogs from a dig This problem developed last summer, and I never quite figured it out. Compression is good and even



Basically it doesnt wanna take off from idle, bogs out, but if you choke it out it will take off good, and then you can shut the choke off, butt its barely faster than my waverunner 3 with a aftermarket prop. the fake speedo reads about 38



I've chaned plugs multiple times.



Is this a pop off problem? The ski ran great when I first bought it no issues, it just started developing this slowly and got worse. I've also redone all the fuel lines, there is no air leaks. I have not checked reeds, but I dont think its a reed issue?



Really hoping someone can point me in the right direction. I wanna take it out this weekend, but id like to try and address the issue first. it rides pretty good once you get it going with the choke, but once you let off throttle slow down and try and re engage it will bog out until you choke it.

Sounds like typical dirty carbs or older carbs that are in need of rebuild. If it bogs from takeoff but gets better with choke, that's a lean hesitation in the low speed circuit. Which will also lean out the mixture throughout the whole rpm range and cause loss of top speed. You could burn it up if you keep riding it like this.



Sounds like its time for carb rebuild. choking forces more gas through so you have a restriction. Not sure if you can get a kit in time for the weekend though. I wouldn't recommend trying to clean up the carb without a kit. It's probably a worn/failed spring or diaphragm anyhow. Plus, the gaskets often tear as you take it apart so it's best to just get the kits and do it correctly. You need 2 kits (dual carb). Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

