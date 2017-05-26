|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Complete 62T package
Engine is still in the ski (raider).
Never been rebuilt, taken apart, or messed with.
Has an even 150/150. confirmed by a known good matco digital compression gauge.
I want to sell as a complete package (engine, carbs, electronics ) but will separate if I have several people asking for different parts.
Shipping is on the buyer or can pickup locally.
Asking $750+shipping.
PM with questions.
The ski is complete (stock) and is getting parted out. Pm me with your needs.
