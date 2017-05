Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 Wave Venture Running Flat #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 46 Posts 25 96 Wave Venture Running Flat So I'm running out of things to check. So far tried new plugs, checked wear rings it is 0.05. checked reed valves and they look perfect. Checked exhaust and no cracked pipes and nothing clogged up. 155PSI on both cylinders. Now i'm going to rebuild the carbs. then move to electrical. What am I missing with this thing? Ski will only do about 25 if your lucky. Runs smooth just no power.Please help. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ottawa Canada Posts 7 Re: 96 Wave Venture Running Flat Ya, that sounds like a pop off problem in your carb. Rebuild will fix that. You could do a pop off test before you rebuild it. I'm not sure what the psi should be for that model. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 25 Posts 2,683 Re: 96 Wave Venture Running Flat I have all of the parts you need to service your carbs in stock at my shop. Shoot me a pm if you'd like to get dialed in. BERAD PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.facebook.com/BeRadPhotography

