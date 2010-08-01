pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:06 AM #1
    Tobaccoman
    Tobaccoman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Tennessee
    Age
    46
    Posts
    25

    96 Wave Venture Running Flat

    So I'm running out of things to check. So far tried new plugs, checked wear rings it is 0.05. checked reed valves and they look perfect. Checked exhaust and no cracked pipes and nothing clogged up. 155PSI on both cylinders. Now i'm going to rebuild the carbs. then move to electrical. What am I missing with this thing? Ski will only do about 25 if your lucky. Runs smooth just no power.Please help.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:35 AM #2
    ccm
    ccm is online now
    PWCToday Newbie ccm's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Ottawa Canada
    Posts
    7

    Re: 96 Wave Venture Running Flat

    Ya, that sounds like a pop off problem in your carb. Rebuild will fix that. You could do a pop off test before you rebuild it. I'm not sure what the psi should be for that model.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:44 AM #3
    rdrttoy
    rdrttoy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home rdrttoy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    VEGAS!
    Age
    25
    Posts
    2,683

    Re: 96 Wave Venture Running Flat

    I have all of the parts you need to service your carbs in stock at my shop. Shoot me a pm if you'd like to get dialed in.
    BERAD PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.facebook.com/BeRadPhotography
    COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS www.competitivecrankshafts.com
    SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE www.facebook.com/pages/SKI-BONEZ/450373098342026?ref=ts&fref=ts
    CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS http://crossrutmotosports.com/
    SKIWI RENTALS www.skiwirentals.com
    GASKET KING www.gasketking.com
    JET LIFT http://thejetlift.com/
    JETPILOT http://jetpilot.com/
    EPIC INDUSTRIES http://epicjetski.com/
    NOVI TEC http://www.novi-tec.com/
    DASA RACING http://www.dasaracing.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 