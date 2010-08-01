Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: New Guy looking for help 96 Wave Venture 700's - Head Removed, Thoughts? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Jackson, MS Posts 5 New Guy looking for help 96 Wave Venture 700's - Head Removed, Thoughts? OK, completely new to two stroke, ski motor ran but had issues, pulled carbs, head and reed valves. No other historical information. This is what I found:



Ski has been sitting for 5 years outside, with cover. checked the oil pump while turning over engine with starter and seemed to work no problem. The engine started using starting fluid in carbs and ran for about 5 to 10 seconds, smoked like crazy. Decided to overhaul carbs, replace filters and give a good once over before adding fuel and trying to run it.



Whats with the carbon build up on the first cyl? Causes, fixes etc.

What are your thoughts on the head and gasket?

Don't see any scoring on the cyl walls.

Should I just replace the head gasket, install a kit in the carbs and run the crap out of it?

Any advice appreciated.



IMG_3734.JPGIMG_3733.JPGIMG_3732.JPGIMG_3731.JPGIMG_3730.JPGIMG_3729.JPG #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Jackson, MS Posts 5 Re: New Guy looking for help 96 Wave Venture 700's - Head Removed, Thoughts? Anybody have a link to where I can purchase a technical manual on this motor? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Jackson, MS Posts 5 Re: New Guy looking for help 96 Wave Venture 700's - Head Removed, Thoughts? Reed Valves?



Here are some pictures of my valves. Something doesn't look quite right to me, should I just replace them?

The plastic, i assume is the reed, is frayed on one end of one of the chamber and some of the others don't look like they are sealing up properly. I have no idea how much time has accumulated on this set.



In one picture there is a small line going to the top of the head. What is the purpose of the attachment and what is it called?

Sorry don't have a book to reference.

IMG_3740.JPGIMG_3739.JPGIMG_3738.JPGIMG_3737.JPGIMG_3736.JPGIMG_3735.JPG #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ottawa Canada Posts 5 Re: New Guy looking for help 96 Wave Venture 700's - Head Removed, Thoughts? oh my... Have you got to the crankcase yet? Cause if you have problems there too it may be worth sourcing a replacement rebuild somewhere. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location United States Age 27 Posts 38 Re: New Guy looking for help 96 Wave Venture 700's - Head Removed, Thoughts? If anything, I think that rear cylinder was running a little lean. While the carbon build up on the front cylinder seems like a lot, you're dealing with a 2 stroke, so some carbon is gonna form. You also don't know what oil he was running.



A few of those reads are trashed (chipped/warped) so I'd replace them. I wouldn't worry too much of the pistons/rings until you get a compression test done on the motor. Shoulda did that before tearing it down. I would leave the carbon on the piston, but clean the head. If you clean the piston in the cylinder, junk might make its way down the cylinder and cause problems. I too would be worried about the crank case, but to be honest, if this were me I would rebuild the carbs(check pop off while you're at it), put it together, get a compression test and then run it. To be safe, you could do a leakdown test on the motor once its assembled to be sure you dont have a front/rear seal leak that could cause a lean condition and make it go kaboom. If you wanna be REALLY safe, pull the cylinders off and check out the crank to make sure its not rusty/toasted. '97 STX 1100

'96 760 Raider #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Jackson, MS Posts 5 Re: New Guy looking for help 96 Wave Venture 700's - Head Removed, Thoughts? I looked at the crank with a mirror and don't see any rust or burn residue, seems shiny and oily, I'll try and post a picture.

The needle bearings visible in the connecting rod look clean and bright, maybe I got lucky... Attached Images IMG_3747.JPG (385.4 KB, 0 views)

IMG_3747.JPG (385.4 KB, 0 views) IMG_3743.JPG (413.0 KB, 0 views)

IMG_3743.JPG (413.0 KB, 0 views) IMG_3745.JPG (346.5 KB, 0 views) #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location United States Age 27 Posts 38 Re: New Guy looking for help 96 Wave Venture 700's - Head Removed, Thoughts? Looks like that one rod is rusty, but that's not the end of the world, IMO. I'd say slap her together with fresh carb rebuilds and see how everything feels. While this isnt a best practice, It's a good way to see if you actually enjoy the sport enough to put money into rebuilding the whole motor. '97 STX 1100

'96 760 Raider Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules