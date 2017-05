Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New guy with no knowledge #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Jackson, MS Posts 5 New guy with no knowledge Hi,



My name is Duke and I just acquired two 96' Yamaha Wave Venture 700's. I'm completely new to two stroke world and look forward to learning some new to me machines and techniques in maintenance. I love working on things and getting them up and running for a second life!



Looking forward to making some new contacts and at some point maybe even contributing some learned knowledge to the forum. Pictures: First arrival and after work began



IMG_3658.JPGIMG_3709.JPG

