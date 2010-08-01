Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hull filling with water while at rest and engine off. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2007 Location Alpine, UT Posts 3 Hull filling with water while at rest and engine off. I bought a 2001 750 Ski Pro that looked and sounded great. At the time I bought it the temp was too cold to test in lake. It is super clean and I checked it out pretty thoroughly and all seemed great. It starts right up and sounds correct.



I took it out for the first time a few days ago. Still a bit cold, but I had to try it out. It ran fine, but when we stopped to rest just bobbing in the water, the hull would take on water and I would have to use the bilge pump to get the water out before I took off again. This happened every time we stopped to rest.



I took the motor out and couldn't see any apparent breech. Where the drive shaft exits the hull looks OK, but I am going to set it in a small pool next week to see if I can see where the water is coming in.



My question to all you experts is this: Where should I look for the source of water? Were are the most common places where a hull will take on water. Is it possible that the water is coming in through the exhaust since the motor wasn't running when this happened. I'm just scratching my head at this point and would appreciate any insights and help anyone can offer me so I can get this ski back in the water. Thanks so much!



Strap it to the trailer and put it back in . Run it and wait to see where its leaking.

