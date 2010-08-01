Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Prepping for X2 Assembly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Houston, TX Age 27 Posts 10 Prepping for X2 Assembly Ok folks, the time is drawing near. My first ski is beginning to come together and assembly should start this weekend.



Here's where we're at:

I have an 86 hull with all of the parts stripped off an early 88 (more protected electronics)

Rule 500 bilge with auto bilge switch (contact not float)

Polaris start stop with lanyard and bilge switch for override

650 bored 1mm over with Wiseco pistons. (Just made a base plate to fit a CNC hone to finish that part on Tuesday with fully assembled engine next week}.

WestCoast SBN 44 Red-E-Made with 140 high 120 low 2.5 N/S and 115 spring (i think on the spring)

Mariner 28cc head

Adapted stock head pipe with smaller inner inlet hole, closed side hole, and added fitting on back.

Lengthened stinger 2.5" and added nipple on the end.

Manifold tapped for dual cooling.

Drilling water box this weekend.

Second line installed on pump for dual cooling.

Solas 13-18 impeller.

Bolted steering stem for now. trying to figure out something for later.

Extended ride plate and WestCoast intake grate.

And things I may be forgetting.



Now I have some questions and I'm open for opinions and suggestions. First off is my jetting ok for now or should I go ahead and up it? Done some research on it but it seems to vary depending a lot so I didn't know if I should try it and change it as needed. Second how badly do I need a restrictor on the stinger nipple? Third any idea what the compression numbers might be with the head and bore? I'd like to stay away from straight up race fuel but would be open to a mix. I have a stock milled head if needed too or can get a thick green gasket to lower it. And finally just give me some general advice or things I should do or be prepared for when assembling, breaking in, and tuning the set up.



Like I said I'm pretty open to suggestions since this is my first build. I want to do it right and make a good rider and have some fun with it. It started out as an engine project for school but quickly grew legs and became more of a full overhaul and now I'm too dedicated to not make it worth my time. Thanks for the help and I look forward to hearing what y'all have to say! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules