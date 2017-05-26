|
|
-
ISO 750sx hood and pole
Looking for a 750sx hood and pole in fair shape. Must be willing to ship. I would like to find one in white with the graphics I have on mine but I won't be too picky.
-
Re: ISO 750sx hood and pole
I have a hood
Wont be cheap to ship
-
Re: ISO 750sx hood and pole
What color is the hood?
-
Re: ISO 750sx hood and pole
white with some aftermarket graphics. i can grab picture later
-
Re: ISO 750sx hood and pole
Ok what would you want for it?
