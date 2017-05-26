pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:07 PM
    pigpen19
    PWCToday Newbie
    ISO 750sx hood and pole

    Looking for a 750sx hood and pole in fair shape. Must be willing to ship. I would like to find one in white with the graphics I have on mine but I won't be too picky.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 11:11 PM
    TMali
    Re: ISO 750sx hood and pole

    I have a hood

    Wont be cheap to ship
  Yesterday, 11:28 PM
    pigpen19
    Re: ISO 750sx hood and pole

    What color is the hood?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 11:51 PM
    TMali
    Re: ISO 750sx hood and pole

    white with some aftermarket graphics. i can grab picture later
  Yesterday, 11:59 PM
    pigpen19
    Re: ISO 750sx hood and pole

    Ok what would you want for it?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
