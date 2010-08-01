|
New Watercraft club in South Carolina
Hello everyone
We are setting up a new Watercraft club in South Carolina.
It will be based in the upstate South Carolina . We would like members from all over North and South Carolina but anyone is welcome to join. Once we have enough members we will have meetings and set up rides. The idea is to travel all over the Carolina's riding different places. Lakes,rivers ,waterway and the ocean
We will need the local members of that area to show the rest of the group where to go. If anyone has ideas or advice please let me know.
You can post here or email me at carolinawatercraftclub@aol.com
www.carolinawatercraftclub.com
thanks
