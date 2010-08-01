pxctoday

Thread: VTS Dilemma

  Today, 09:59 PM
    pharmacist25
    pharmacist25 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Charlottesville
    Age
    44
    Posts
    68

    VTS Dilemma

    99 GSX Limited.
    The previous owner had a TrimFix installed in it that does not work.
    I pulled the motor and hooked it up to power and it works fine.
    Do I pull out the TrimFix and hook it back up stock and try to make it work?
    He had thought maybe the MPEM was bad, so I was able to get another one to try it out and nothing.
    However the info gauge does work with the new MPEM (it did not before)
    I checked the fuses on the MPEM and they are good. I saw someone reference fuses in the back power box, but I did not see any in there. Are they hidden?
    I was trying to see how to hook everything back up original but could not figure it out.
    Here are pics of what I have.Attachment 524242
    Last edited by pharmacist25; Today at 10:03 PM.
