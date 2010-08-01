Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: VTS Dilemma #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 68 VTS Dilemma 99 GSX Limited.

The previous owner had a TrimFix installed in it that does not work.

I pulled the motor and hooked it up to power and it works fine.

Do I pull out the TrimFix and hook it back up stock and try to make it work?

He had thought maybe the MPEM was bad, so I was able to get another one to try it out and nothing.

However the info gauge does work with the new MPEM (it did not before)

I checked the fuses on the MPEM and they are good. I saw someone reference fuses in the back power box, but I did not see any in there. Are they hidden?

I was trying to see how to hook everything back up original but could not figure it out.

Here are pics of what I have.

