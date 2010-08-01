|
|
-
WTB Aftermarket Intake Manifold for 951
'm looking for an aftermarket intake manifold for my 2000 XP. I would like it to be setup to retain the oil injection if possible.
Thanks
Robbie
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: WTB Aftermarket Intake Manifold for 951
Got an r&d 150 shipped
Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk
-
Re: WTB Aftermarket Intake Manifold for 951
Got and pics of it?
Originally Posted by 1of500
Got an r&d 150 shipped
Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- rvandermillion
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules