Thread: Midshaft repair

  Today, 04:44 PM #1
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,107

    Midshaft repair

    War is the distance the shaft sticks past the housing on imp side, for a 91 with small housing, the measurement is 19.5-20.5mm on the round nose, I can't find it for sn
  Today, 06:10 PM #2
    Firebird!
    Firebird! is offline
    PWCToday Regular Firebird!'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Lakeland, FL
    Age
    41
    Posts
    95

    Re: Midshaft repair

    For my ski it is 9.5-10.5mm. Yours might be different - check service manual.

  Today, 06:20 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,107

    Re: Midshaft repair

    Is that for a squarenose? I haven't been able to locate a 6m6 sj manual
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
