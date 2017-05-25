Thread: Midshaft repair

|
Midshaft repair
War is the distance the shaft sticks past the housing on imp side, for a 91 with small housing, the measurement is 19.5-20.5mm on the round nose, I can't find it for sn
Re: Midshaft repair
For my ski it is 9.5-10.5mm. Yours might be different - check service manual.
Re: Midshaft repair
Is that for a squarenose? I haven't been able to locate a 6m6 sj manual
