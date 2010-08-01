Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 Constant beeps? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Elk Grove Posts 5 2001 Constant beeps? Hi guys. First off I did try and search but to no avail. Very low hour 2001 rxdi with a brand new battery. Put the DESS key in and beeps continuously. Dash does not light up at all only the beeps. Worked great last year. 7 hours total.

Any help would be great.



Never mind guys. found the issue. Swapped in a another battery and works fine now. I have read how these are very temperamental with batteries. lesson learned. do not buy cheap batteries.

