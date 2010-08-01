pxctoday

  Today, 03:17 PM
    MC06
    MC06 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Location
    Elk Grove
    Posts
    5

    2001 Constant beeps?

    Hi guys. First off I did try and search but to no avail. Very low hour 2001 rxdi with a brand new battery. Put the DESS key in and beeps continuously. Dash does not light up at all only the beeps. Worked great last year. 7 hours total.
    Any help would be great.

    Mike-
  Today, 03:42 PM
    MC06
    MC06 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Location
    Elk Grove
    Posts
    5

    Re: 2001 Constant beeps?

    Never mind guys. found the issue. Swapped in a another battery and works fine now. I have read how these are very temperamental with batteries. lesson learned. do not buy cheap batteries.
