|
|
-
2001 Constant beeps?
Hi guys. First off I did try and search but to no avail. Very low hour 2001 rxdi with a brand new battery. Put the DESS key in and beeps continuously. Dash does not light up at all only the beeps. Worked great last year. 7 hours total.
Any help would be great.
Mike-
-
Re: 2001 Constant beeps?
Never mind guys. found the issue. Swapped in a another battery and works fine now. I have read how these are very temperamental with batteries. lesson learned. do not buy cheap batteries.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules