  Today, 01:52 PM #1
    Scotchkris88
    Gp1300r lack of power in water

    Hi guys,

    Recently purchased a 07 gp1300r with 85hours on it. All was great until last weekend it acted a bit wierd exhaust note went really deep and i had lack of power. Would only rev to 5000rpm and took ages to build speed.

    Anyway got home, compression tested it and showed 120, 120 and 90psi. So i pulled the head and found a blown gasket between the bore and a water way, no water entered the bore luckily.

    Anyway would this loss in compression show as lack of power in the water?

    As it would start and run fine out of the water.

    Cheers in advance. Heres some pics of the gasket and heat to the head

    20170521_155844.jpg

    20170521_154130.jpg
  Today, 01:53 PM #2
    Scotchkris88
    Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water

    Before anyone says i have already checked the water way for blockage and it wasnt running lean
  Today, 02:18 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water

    Did it throw any codes or alarms? What does the cylinder bore in question look like?
  Today, 02:32 PM #4
    Scotchkris88
    Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water

    No codes and no alarms. Cylinder looks perfect no scoring and honing marks still visible
  Today, 03:18 PM #5
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water

    "Anyway would this loss in compression show as lack of power in the water?"

    Yes, as only two cylinders were providing power. Install new gasket, cross-torque to spec and re-check compression.

    If compression is back up to 120 psi, go ride.

    If the compression doesn't rise close to 120 psi (within 5psi of the others), the cylinder head is probably warped. Check cylinder head for flatness. If not flat, take to a competent Machinist for repair or buy a good used cylinder head.

    The discolored section of the cylinder head shows that the area over-heated...
  Today, 04:23 PM #6
    Scotchkris88
    Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water

    Head is off at machine shop now being checked over already
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 