Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Gp1300r lack of power in water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location England Posts 4 Gp1300r lack of power in water Hi guys,



Recently purchased a 07 gp1300r with 85hours on it. All was great until last weekend it acted a bit wierd exhaust note went really deep and i had lack of power. Would only rev to 5000rpm and took ages to build speed.



Anyway got home, compression tested it and showed 120, 120 and 90psi. So i pulled the head and found a blown gasket between the bore and a water way, no water entered the bore luckily.



Anyway would this loss in compression show as lack of power in the water?



As it would start and run fine out of the water.



Cheers in advance. Heres some pics of the gasket and heat to the head



20170521_155844.jpg



20170521_154130.jpg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location England Posts 4 Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water Before anyone says i have already checked the water way for blockage and it wasnt running lean #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,779 Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water Did it throw any codes or alarms? What does the cylinder bore in question look like? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location England Posts 4 Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water No codes and no alarms. Cylinder looks perfect no scoring and honing marks still visible #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 407 Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water "Anyway would this loss in compression show as lack of power in the water?"



Yes, as only two cylinders were providing power. Install new gasket, cross-torque to spec and re-check compression.



If compression is back up to 120 psi, go ride.



If the compression doesn't rise close to 120 psi (within 5psi of the others), the cylinder head is probably warped. Check cylinder head for flatness. If not flat, take to a competent Machinist for repair or buy a good used cylinder head.



The discolored section of the cylinder head shows that the area over-heated... #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location England Posts 4 Re: Gp1300r lack of power in water Head is off at machine shop now being checked over already Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Scotchkris88 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules