Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 gsx throttle cable routing #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Charlottesville Age 44 Posts 66 951 gsx throttle cable routing Thought I took a pic of the throttle cable routing before I started rebuild but cannot find it. Does anyone have a pic of how the routing cable routes back onto the carb. There are 2 holes in wheel and dont remember if it goes over the top or under.

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules