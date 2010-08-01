pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: 750/800 nozzles

  1. Today, 11:23 AM #1
    jetskiracer81
    jetskiracer81 is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Fl
    Age
    35
    Posts
    466

    750/800 nozzles

    I have a few nozzles for 750 or sxr 800

    Asking $35 ea

    or $150 for all
    Attached Images Attached Images
    R.P.Minimi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:25 AM #2
    jetskiracer81
    jetskiracer81 is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Fl
    Age
    35
    Posts
    466

    Re: 750/800 nozzles

    Sizes are 80, 81,76 $35 ea. 85&87 are interchangeable $50
    R.P.Minimi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:28 AM #3
    beerdart
    beerdart is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home beerdart's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    2,262

    Re: 750/800 nozzles

    PM sent
    4-Tec Jetmate
    2004 MSX 4-Tec 1500SC
    T-45 4-Tec GPRXP
    1995 785pro Three Seat Triple
    1993 750 Super Chicken.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:31 AM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    480

    Re: 750/800 nozzles

    Still available ? Any STX 900 nozzles? Interested in the whole lot of them
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 11:33 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)

  1. Kempski,
  2. scottw090

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 