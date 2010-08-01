Thread: 750/800 nozzles

|
|
-
750/800 nozzles
I have a few nozzles for 750 or sxr 800
Asking $35 ea
or $150 for all
-
Re: 750/800 nozzles
Sizes are 80, 81,76 $35 ea. 85&87 are interchangeable $50
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750/800 nozzles
Still available ? Any STX 900 nozzles? Interested in the whole lot of them
Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 11:33 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)
- Kempski,
- scottw090
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules