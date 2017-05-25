Picked up this motor out of an old expert class race ski. Took it to Greg Beaver, former PJS Mechanic, at Circuit Jet Sports down in Huntington Beach to check it out. He said it is in great condition and is a stroker, but we didn't measure rod length. Currently has 165/165 psi in each cylinder. Greg said for $150 he could make this T1 cylinder into a T3 and make it a screaming motor!
-81mm bore on cylinder
-1.00mm overbore Windowed Pistons
-Ocean Pro (Piston Port Spaced) head w/ recessed domes
-PJS T1 Cylinder ( Has a "7" and "89" engraved)
-Twin Mikuni 38s w/ DBP Flame Arrestor adapters. Modded for primers
-PJS Dual 38 Intake that has 750 Kawi reeds
-Full Circle Stroker Crank (very clean!)
-Stator
-Stock Flywheel
-Chrome Flywheel Cover
-Stock Bedplate
Motor is back together after inspection and ready for some fresh gaskets, exhaust and a starter.
I'm sorry guys, but I am not looking to ship. I am located in Santa Monica, CA but I travel a lot around SoCal so I could maybe help get it closer to anyone interested that is within 2 hrs of LA. I will be in Lake Elsinore on Friday and near San Diego soon as well.
I'm asking $750 or best offer.
I could include the modded PJS Reed 2500 pipe, manifold and Goki Starter for extra
