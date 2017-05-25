Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 Stroker Motor PJS Ocean Pro #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Santa Monica, CA Age 25 Posts 1,758 550 Stroker Motor PJS Ocean Pro Picked up this motor out of an old expert class race ski. Took it to Greg Beaver, former PJS Mechanic, at Circuit Jet Sports down in Huntington Beach to check it out. He said it is in great condition and is a stroker, but we didn't measure rod length. Currently has 165/165 psi in each cylinder. Greg said for $150 he could make this T1 cylinder into a T3 and make it a screaming motor!



-81mm bore on cylinder

-1.00mm overbore Windowed Pistons

-Ocean Pro (Piston Port Spaced) head w/ recessed domes

-PJS T1 Cylinder ( Has a "7" and "89" engraved)

-Twin Mikuni 38s w/ DBP Flame Arrestor adapters. Modded for primers

-PJS Dual 38 Intake that has 750 Kawi reeds

-Full Circle Stroker Crank (very clean!)

-Stator

-Stock Flywheel

-Chrome Flywheel Cover

-Stock Bedplate



Motor is back together after inspection and ready for some fresh gaskets, exhaust and a starter.



I'm sorry guys, but I am not looking to ship. I am located in Santa Monica, CA but I travel a lot around SoCal so I could maybe help get it closer to anyone interested that is within 2 hrs of LA. I will be in Lake Elsinore on Friday and near San Diego soon as well.



I'm asking $750 or best offer.



I could include the modded PJS Reed 2500 pipe, manifold and Goki Starter for extra











Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by rhugo21; Yesterday at 11:18 PM .



Midwest Wave Warriors





2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules