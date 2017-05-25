pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:16 PM
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is online now
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Santa Monica, CA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,758

    550 Stroker Motor PJS Ocean Pro

    Picked up this motor out of an old expert class race ski. Took it to Greg Beaver, former PJS Mechanic, at Circuit Jet Sports down in Huntington Beach to check it out. He said it is in great condition and is a stroker, but we didn't measure rod length. Currently has 165/165 psi in each cylinder. Greg said for $150 he could make this T1 cylinder into a T3 and make it a screaming motor!

    -81mm bore on cylinder
    -1.00mm overbore Windowed Pistons
    -Ocean Pro (Piston Port Spaced) head w/ recessed domes
    -PJS T1 Cylinder ( Has a "7" and "89" engraved)
    -Twin Mikuni 38s w/ DBP Flame Arrestor adapters. Modded for primers
    -PJS Dual 38 Intake that has 750 Kawi reeds
    -Full Circle Stroker Crank (very clean!)
    -Stator
    -Stock Flywheel
    -Chrome Flywheel Cover
    -Stock Bedplate

    Motor is back together after inspection and ready for some fresh gaskets, exhaust and a starter.

    I'm sorry guys, but I am not looking to ship. I am located in Santa Monica, CA but I travel a lot around SoCal so I could maybe help get it closer to anyone interested that is within 2 hrs of LA. I will be in Lake Elsinore on Friday and near San Diego soon as well.

    I'm asking $750 or best offer.

    I could include the modded PJS Reed 2500 pipe, manifold and Goki Starter for extra





    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Last edited by rhugo21; Yesterday at 11:18 PM.
    2014 Superjet

    Midwest Wave Warriors


