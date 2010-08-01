Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1999 slth 700 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location carver Posts 2 1999 slth 700 So I've seen this question around but haven't hear a clear solution so I have a 1999 slth that has no spark on the brand new fully charged battery but it sparks when hooked up to a "startwe charger" what could be the issue #2 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,102 Re: 1999 slth 700 I cooked a sl700 with a jumper box, I'd go easy w the amps #3 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,102 Re: 1999 slth 700 I'd ohm out the stator, seems to be the stator or the lr regulator 90% of the time. After several Polaris I'd sell it once it's fixed and get something from a manu that took electronics a lil more seariouslu Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

