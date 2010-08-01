Thread: 1999 slth 700

|
1999 slth 700
So I've seen this question around but haven't hear a clear solution so I have a 1999 slth that has no spark on the brand new fully charged battery but it sparks when hooked up to a "startwe charger" what could be the issue
resident guru
Re: 1999 slth 700
I cooked a sl700 with a jumper box, I'd go easy w the amps
resident guru
Re: 1999 slth 700
I'd ohm out the stator, seems to be the stator or the lr regulator 90% of the time. After several Polaris I'd sell it once it's fixed and get something from a manu that took electronics a lil more seariouslu
