pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:35 PM #1
    Daren35
    Daren35 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Chardon
    Age
    21
    Posts
    106

    Js550/650 conversion ski carb settings

    Hey all. I did a js550 to 650 conversion. I have the stock 38mm carb on it now but I have a 44mm that I want to put on. I don't know how the 44mm carb needs to be setup. It's a 650 and the mods are oil block off, west coast exhaust to a mariner waterbox. It has a 550 pump with a skat trak 18* prop. The 44mm carb also has a west coast intake with it. Any help on how to setup the 44mm?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:37 PM #2
    Daren35
    Daren35 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Chardon
    Age
    21
    Posts
    106

    Re: Js550/650 conversion ski carb settings

    I also forgot. I don't have a flame arrestor for the carb yet. Any suggestions on that would be greatly appreciated as well
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 