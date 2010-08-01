Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 650sx pump problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location new york Posts 8 Kawasaki 650sx pump problems I recently got a 1991 kawasaki 650sx for free! And have got it running but my problem is with the pump. It does not put out nearly enough water to propel the jetski any where. The exaust puts out more propulsion than the jet pump. Also doesnt force water through the cooling system because i get nothing from the pisser. The motor hits rev limiter very easily also

Yes the prop spins when the motor is revved

yes the prop is tight no the bearings arent worn out

im at a loss. Only thing i can think of is there is to much gap between the housing and propellar but its less than 0.5 mm like the book specifies.

Also has a solas prop.

is the pump sealed to the hull????



