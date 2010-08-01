pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:06 PM #1
    nbl300
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    new york
    Posts
    8

    Kawasaki 650sx pump problems

    I recently got a 1991 kawasaki 650sx for free! And have got it running but my problem is with the pump. It does not put out nearly enough water to propel the jetski any where. The exaust puts out more propulsion than the jet pump. Also doesnt force water through the cooling system because i get nothing from the pisser. The motor hits rev limiter very easily also
    Yes the prop spins when the motor is revved
    yes the prop is tight no the bearings arent worn out
    im at a loss. Only thing i can think of is there is to much gap between the housing and propellar but its less than 0.5 mm like the book specifies.
    Also has a solas prop.
    Any input would be greatly appreciated.
  2. Today, 09:30 PM #2
    cudaben
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Vallejo
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2,483

    Re: Kawasaki 650sx pump problems

    is the pump sealed to the hull????
  3. Today, 09:35 PM #3
    RacerX2
    RacerX2
    Top Dog RacerX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2010
    Location
    Far Away From You
    Age
    53
    Posts
    1,759

    Re: Kawasaki 650sx pump problems

    I had the same problem and it was two it wasnt sealed good enough and the prop was crappy i got a new 8 16 skat and resealed the pump all th way around the in take side man you talk about a big difference it was like a new ski and with the stock pipe mod it was as fast as my buddies ski with a west cost pipe i bet you got the same problem
