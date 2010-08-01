I am considering selling my F15-XX with all Mac's stage 3 parts; big turbo, biggest intercooler, wide-band O2, Mac's tuned stand-alone ECU, extended ride plate custom exhaust, True GPS speed indication and more. New pump rebuild and new shaft bearing this season. Mac's rebuilt top end with less than 50 hours on it.

$7,200.00

PM me for questions or details in interested.