Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2004 Seadoo 3D RFI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Cairo Age 33 Posts 11 2004 Seadoo 3D RFI Okay guys my other 3D I bought has issues also, I have been working on this one for awhile. I am running out of ideas, starts and runs but surges when out in the water or on a trailer. I have switched fuel pumps and filters, stator, MPEM with a 1998 GTX RFI. I have tried ignition coil and now I have switched all sensors with known good throttle body. I have reset the TPS. I put ski in my test tank and it still surges and now won't idle. I have to say I bought some lemons. Now I just need to figure them out. Any help would be great thanks. #2 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2005 Location Denver, NC Age 29 Posts 1,730 Re: 2004 Seadoo 3D RFI RFIs can have very mysterious problems with fluctuating and falling idle. Pull the rotary valve cover and check for clearance, scoring, etc. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) jeatmon Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules