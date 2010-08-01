pxctoday

    2004 Seadoo 3D RFI

    Okay guys my other 3D I bought has issues also, I have been working on this one for awhile. I am running out of ideas, starts and runs but surges when out in the water or on a trailer. I have switched fuel pumps and filters, stator, MPEM with a 1998 GTX RFI. I have tried ignition coil and now I have switched all sensors with known good throttle body. I have reset the TPS. I put ski in my test tank and it still surges and now won't idle. I have to say I bought some lemons. Now I just need to figure them out. Any help would be great thanks.
    Re: 2004 Seadoo 3D RFI

    RFIs can have very mysterious problems with fluctuating and falling idle. Pull the rotary valve cover and check for clearance, scoring, etc.
