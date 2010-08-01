pxctoday

  Today, 04:28 PM #1
    Stretch Powersports
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Cairo
    Age
    33
    Posts
    11

    2007 Seadoo 3D DI

    I purchased 2 3D, this one is a DI model. The problem I am Having with this one is it will start and run. But it will beep has a pause then beep again the entire time it is running. When you give it throttle all the lights on the dash go out, while it is idling all the lights on the dash are on. Acts a little under power also, I have the BUDDS system and there is no faults. Any help would be great thank you.
  Today, 05:01 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,242

    Re: 2007 Seadoo 3D DI

    Maybe your rectifier is over-volting.
  Today, 07:49 PM #3
    SkiSwede
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Denver, NC
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,730

    Re: 2007 Seadoo 3D DI

    +1 check rectifier first.
