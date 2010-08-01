|
2007 Seadoo 3D DI
I purchased 2 3D, this one is a DI model. The problem I am Having with this one is it will start and run. But it will beep has a pause then beep again the entire time it is running. When you give it throttle all the lights on the dash go out, while it is idling all the lights on the dash are on. Acts a little under power also, I have the BUDDS system and there is no faults. Any help would be great thank you.
Re: 2007 Seadoo 3D DI
Maybe your rectifier is over-volting.
Re: 2007 Seadoo 3D DI
+1 check rectifier first.
