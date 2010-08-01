pxctoday

  1. Today, 04:09 PM #1
    dschutt
    650 exhaust gasket

    Have an 89 650 sx. I need the gasket that goes between the 180* head pipe and the muffler. I look on parts fiche, it shows a rubber couple with 2 hose clamps. Mine has a 3 bolt evenly spaced flange. Looked on kawasaki parts house all the way back to 86 cant find squat. Trying to ride this weekend i dont want to just goop it. Thanks
  2. Today, 04:10 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: 650 exhaust gasket

    http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-PWC...dV6zHG&vxp=mtr
  3. Today, 06:22 PM #3
    dschutt
    Re: 650 exhaust gasket

    Looks like it. Why can i not find it in exploder view under thos year x2s
