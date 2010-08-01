Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650 exhaust gasket #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location United States Age 24 Posts 28 650 exhaust gasket Have an 89 650 sx. I need the gasket that goes between the 180* head pipe and the muffler. I look on parts fiche, it shows a rubber couple with 2 hose clamps. Mine has a 3 bolt evenly spaced flange. Looked on kawasaki parts house all the way back to 86 cant find squat. Trying to ride this weekend i dont want to just goop it. Thanks Last edited by dschutt; Today at 04:09 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 607 Re: 650 exhaust gasket http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-PWC...dV6zHG&vxp=mtr #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location United States Age 24 Posts 28 Re: 650 exhaust gasket Looks like it. Why can i not find it in exploder view under thos year x2s Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) BigWaveChuck Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules