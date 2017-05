Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 SeaDoo GSX limited won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Atlanta Posts 2 98 SeaDoo GSX limited won't start I recently bought a 98 GSX limited as a project. It was not running when I bought it and I did not have a key to test it. I got a key programmed today and when I went to test it there was just a clunk sound. I have attached a video so that you can hear the sound. Can someone help me diagnose the issue. Do I just need a new starter or is it something more serious? Attached Files IMG_7662.MOV (11.69 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules