Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: R&D Snail Aftermarker exhaust with R&D manifold 650/750 Sx sxi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Lake Havasu City Posts 30 R&D Snail Aftermarker exhaust with R&D manifold 650/750 Sx sxi Used R&D snail style 750 sxi Sx aftermarket exhaust and manifold. Got it for my 750 X2 and never used. Good shape, looks like someone may of swapped the manifold and head pipe to 3 bolt design. Nice part good for stand up or conversion skis







Asking $425 shipped for pipe and manifold to US



located in Lake Havasu City AZ Attached Images IMG_1144.JPG (1.97 MB, 24 views)

IMG_1144.JPG (1.97 MB, 24 views) IMG_1163.JPG (1.67 MB, 17 views) Last edited by NastyNic; Today at 01:45 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Lake Havasu City Posts 30 Re: R&D Snail Aftermarker exhaust with R&D manifold 650/750 Sx sxi IMG_1143.JPG #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,219 Re: R&D Snail Aftermarker exhaust with R&D manifold 650/750 Sx sxi me like shiny! I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 30 Posts 73 Re: R&D Snail Aftermarker exhaust with R&D manifold 650/750 Sx sxi I'm interested but I'm not seeing how it fits in an 750 SXI. Does it use the stock waterbox too? Where does this pipe hit hard? I'm pretty interested, been looking for a pipe in this price range. 90 Superjet, 98 Polaris Pro 785, 95/92 Kawasaki 750 sxi, 01 Polaris 600 sc xp #5 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 606 Re: R&D Snail Aftermarker exhaust with R&D manifold 650/750 Sx sxi http://rd-performance.com/productTests/attitude.asp



Everything you need to know in the link above #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,023 Re: R&D Snail Aftermarker exhaust with R&D manifold 650/750 Sx sxi This is a really nice pipe and it is designed for the sx/sxi.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,219 Re: R&D Snail Aftermarker exhaust with R&D manifold 650/750 Sx sxi Someone buy it. Don't make me put in on my shelf... I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules