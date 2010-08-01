$325 each shipped in the US only
First the Spec 2- Missing the support bracket but has been raced like that for years with no issues. He has a large fitting in the pisser supply if your not running dual cooling I can swap that back to the stock one. All the fittings(some jetted) come with.
Now the Rossier. This is a safe performer ready to bolt on and use.
I am always ready to help with any setup questions. I have many other aftermarket pipes and most other go fast goodies for 787's. I have rev limiters/timing controllers but I can also reprogram your stock MPEM so it has a higher rev limit.