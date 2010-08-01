|
|
-
Hey guys noob here, newish to skis. Need some help identifying my carb.
I've been riding/keeping running, an underpowered '86 440 for 2 seasons.
Picked up another '86 last week but this one with a 550.
Compresion, spark, charging all check out. I'm not familiar with the Carb on it and was hoping someone could help me identify it for tuning. Mikuni brand name on the side
IMG_1548.JPG
IMG_1549.JPG
IMG_1550.JPG
-
I dream skis
Re: Hey guys noob here, newish to skis. Need some help identifying my carb.
Mikuni BN 44mm. I've heard they are a pain to rebuild and tuning abilities are very limited. SBN 44s are very much available and MANY ways to tune. Plus, it should bolt right on.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules