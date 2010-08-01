pxctoday

  Today, 10:33 AM #1
    Issomeguy
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Texas
    Hey guys noob here, newish to skis. Need some help identifying my carb.

    I've been riding/keeping running, an underpowered '86 440 for 2 seasons.
    Picked up another '86 last week but this one with a 550.
    Compresion, spark, charging all check out. I'm not familiar with the Carb on it and was hoping someone could help me identify it for tuning. Mikuni brand name on the side



  Today, 11:07 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Re: Hey guys noob here, newish to skis. Need some help identifying my carb.

    Mikuni BN 44mm. I've heard they are a pain to rebuild and tuning abilities are very limited. SBN 44s are very much available and MANY ways to tune. Plus, it should bolt right on.
