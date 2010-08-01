Getting everything repaired on this thing, and of course, the reverse was sticking. Lubed it and ordered the kit from Brian at Jet Ski's International. Those bushings and collar did need to be replaced; however, with the metal arm removed (that attaches to the bucket) and nothing but the handle and (and cable sticking out of the back), the reverse handle doesn't want to latch down all the way. At this point with everything disassembled, it should be free. I've looked at an exploded parts diagram and tried to determine if any bolts are missing, but I haven't found any. I've already had to buy numerous bolts from some getting lost down in the hull.
There is one metal bushing I found in the footwell that came off somewhere. It looks just like the plastic ones for the reverse bucket repair kit. I'll try to get a photo later on and post. I'm wondering if something came apart that I am not seeing. Any ideas?
Got the exhaust manifold replaced (what a PITA!!!) but that fixed the issue; working on the reverse now, and it should be good to go.