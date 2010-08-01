Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 ZXI 900 Rich Condition #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location San Diego Posts 1 1996 ZXI 900 Rich Condition So i've been having issues with the carb ever since I rebuilt it (I know -- I've seen all the forum posts around the web on this. Buy a new one, etc.)



I ordered a rebuild kit because I discovered the inlet screens were gummed up. Aside from an almost total loss of power from half to WOT after a minute or two the ski ran pretty great prior.



So I order the kit and install it. After installation it runs like garbage. Won't even sputter unless you give it some throttle, and it wont idle without half the throttle. Seems to me like it was running super super rich.



After some more reading I discover I was supposed to measure out the springs for their pop off pressure. Oops. So, out came the carb again and...unfortunately for me, ...all the springs got tossed together; so after about an hour or so pop off testing I managed to find my three 20 psi springs. (I say 20psi because my shop manual says nothing about what pop off pressure I need and a forum post here suggested 20)



Put it back together with the three matching 20 psi springs and it has the same exact issue. Will not start and idle without about half the throttle.



Here's how i've got the carbs adjusted, if anyone has any recommendations I'd love to hear them.



Springs @ 20 psi

low speed adjuster @ 1 1/4 turns

high speed adjuster @ 3/4 turns

Throttle plates adjusted dead closed on all 3 carbs (should still idle though, right? As far as I know you never compensate for a rich condition with an idle adjustment)





