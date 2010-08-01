Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Used cast RRP pole #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2009 Location Florida Age 38 Posts 125 Used cast RRP pole Selling a used RRP pole the was on an sxr so it has kaw bushing all ready.

I bought the pole used for a sj but don't plan on using it now. Pole is in good shape other than some spots the previous owned fuged up. It was on a salt water ski so there is some corrosion around the bolts. I took it a part to clean it up and greased the tubes so they slide easier that's the red. I misplaced 1 of the bolts so I will have to find it. Asking $600 shipped.

IMG_7194.JPGIMG_7191.JPGIMG_7195.JPGIMG_7196.JPGIMG_7193.JPG

