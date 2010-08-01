Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 Reed Motor- Brick, NJ #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location Brick, NJ Posts 610 550 Reed Motor- Brick, NJ Got this motor in a package deal so don't know much about the history. Doesn't look like much salt water use if at all.



Good



175/180 psi compression

New crank seals

New head gasket

Clean Motor

Good strong blue spark when cranking



Bad



Had water in front cover at some point, and crank snout has some pitting where the seal sits, so even with new crank seals, it is still leaking. Needs speedy sleeve or new crank



Two head studs could not be torqued...they are tight, but could not get them to the proper torque. Not sure if holes are stripping or not



non matching black front stator cover



Package includes motor, intake and exhaust manifolds, full Jetpower exhaust, stator, flywheel, rear coupling. Starter and carb not included. $500 shipped in continental US Can include another good crank with the package for an additional $50. Text 848-333-6526 for more pics.

