    550 Reed Motor- Brick, NJ

    Got this motor in a package deal so don't know much about the history. Doesn't look like much salt water use if at all.

    Good

    175/180 psi compression
    New crank seals
    New head gasket
    Clean Motor
    Good strong blue spark when cranking

    Bad

    Had water in front cover at some point, and crank snout has some pitting where the seal sits, so even with new crank seals, it is still leaking. Needs speedy sleeve or new crank

    Two head studs could not be torqued...they are tight, but could not get them to the proper torque. Not sure if holes are stripping or not

    non matching black front stator cover

    Package includes motor, intake and exhaust manifolds, full Jetpower exhaust, stator, flywheel, rear coupling. Starter and carb not included. $500 shipped in continental US Can include another good crank with the package for an additional $50. Text 848-333-6526 for more pics. IMG_9011.JPG
    1988 650sx- ground up resto, RAD flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx
    1992 550sx "567" ground up resto, Group K sleeper ported 650, 750 pump w/ Skat 9/17, Sudco 42, stock mod pipe, RAD flywheel, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads- 48.5 mph
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx
    2009 SXR-​ bone stock
