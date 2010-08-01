Got this motor in a package deal so don't know much about the history. Doesn't look like much salt water use if at all.
Good
175/180 psi compression
New crank seals
New head gasket
Clean Motor
Good strong blue spark when cranking
Bad
Had water in front cover at some point, and crank snout has some pitting where the seal sits, so even with new crank seals, it is still leaking. Needs speedy sleeve or new crank
Two head studs could not be torqued...they are tight, but could not get them to the proper torque. Not sure if holes are stripping or not
non matching black front stator cover
Package includes motor, intake and exhaust manifolds, full Jetpower exhaust, stator, flywheel, rear coupling. Starter and carb not included. $500 shipped in continental US Can include another good crank with the package for an additional $50. Text 848-333-6526 for more pics. IMG_9011.JPG